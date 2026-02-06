BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $12.38. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 75,274 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE: MUJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state’s credit profile.
The fund’s portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock’s municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey’s diverse municipal marketplace.
