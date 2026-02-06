Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $8.30. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $8.0910, with a volume of 5,895,549 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLX. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,168,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 138,374 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,671.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 182,184 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,090,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,108,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

