AB Ultra Short Income ETF $YEAR Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,422 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,007,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,263,000 after buying an additional 1,183,032 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 900,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,628,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 506,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 201,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,840,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.49 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

