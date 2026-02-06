HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $667,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

