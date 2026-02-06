Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 3,183 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 57.6% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.
- Positive Sentiment: IBM was selected to support the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD program under an IDIQ contract with a stated ceiling of $151 billion — a major, long-duration defense opportunity that validates IBM’s government/mission-systems credentials and could underpin multi-year revenue and backlog. IBM to Support Missile Defense Agency SHIELD Contract
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights the SHIELD role as part of a broader AI push for IBM, reinforcing the narrative that defense work and AI services can lift growth and margins. This bolsters investor sentiment around recurring, high-value government work. IBM Lands SHIELD Defense Role, Expands AI Push
- Positive Sentiment: IBM added PepsiCo’s CEO to its board — a governance/industry signal that adds consumer and C-suite experience; investors may view this as supportive for strategic oversight around AI commercialization and valuation. IBM Adds PepsiCo CEO To Board As AI And Valuation Story Evolves
- Positive Sentiment: IBM launched a global RFP for AI-driven education and workforce programs (Impact Accelerator), reinforcing its go-to-market push in AI solutions and potential new revenue streams tied to public/private partnerships. IBM Opens Global RFP for AI-Driven Solutions Shaping the Future of Work and Education
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media endorsements and reported insider buying (plus Jim Cramer’s bullish comments on IBM as an AI winner with a modest P/E) are pro?sentiment catalysts that can support multiple expansion. Jim Cramer Says “IBM’s the Rare AI Winner With a Fairly Low Price-to-Earnings Multiple”
- Neutral Sentiment: Updates tied to the Confluent transaction (supplemental disclosures) are procedural; important for deal close/timing but currently represent process noise rather than an earnings driver. Confluent Issues Supplemental Disclosures Amid Shareholder Lawsuits
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/technical commentary is mixed: some bullish analyst pieces and “bull case” writeups exist, but chart-based signals and short-term volatility are cited by technicians. These shape near-term trading more than fundamentals. IBM Shares Navigate Market Headwinds Amid AI Push
- Negative Sentiment: Missouri’s attorney general and IBM reached a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit — a legal and reputational headline that can create near-term uncertainty around costs and governance scrutiny. Investors will watch disclosures for any material financial impact. Missouri attorney general’s office and IBM reach settlement in discrimination lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive concerns: coverage notes IBM shares slipped after Anthropic announced new plugins that could threaten parts of IBM’s consulting and software business — a reminder that AI competition can pressure growth or pricing in some segments. As IBM Stock Breaks Below Its 100-Day Moving Average, Should You Buy The Dip?
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
