Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 3,183 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 57.6% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $290.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.29 and its 200 day moving average is $283.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.