Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Price Target at $408.47

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.75.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price target on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AON opened at $343.35 on Friday. AON has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in AON by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank grew its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

