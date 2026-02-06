ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 629.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,122 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DB. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DB

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.