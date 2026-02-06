Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 380 and last traded at GBX 380. Approximately 308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £142.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 331.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.83.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.