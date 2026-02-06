BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 18,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 37,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioHarvest Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get BioHarvest Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. BioHarvest Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,041.86% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. As a group, analysts predict that BioHarvest Sciences Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioHarvest Sciences stock. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) by 676.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,365 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of BioHarvest Sciences worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BioHarvest Sciences

(Get Free Report)

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of plant-based active ingredients through proprietary cell-culture technology. By growing undifferentiated plant cells in controlled bioreactor environments, the company aims to produce full-spectrum phytonutrients and botanical compounds that are difficult to obtain through traditional farming methods. This approach is designed to deliver consistent, high-purity extracts with reduced environmental impact and supply-chain variability.

The company’s product portfolio focuses on applications across the cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and health-and-wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioHarvest Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHarvest Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.