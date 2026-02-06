Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 295,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 137,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research cut Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $96.15 million, a PE ratio of 476.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter. Intellicheck Mobilisa had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government?issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on?premises hardware or cloud?based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point?of?sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

