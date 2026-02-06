Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Price Target at GBX 413.86

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 455.80 on Friday. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 283.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 472.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 418.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 396.98.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

