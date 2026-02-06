Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Heineken to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Heineken from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Heineken has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company’s activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on?trade and off?trade channels as well as e?commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest brewers.

