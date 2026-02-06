Head-To-Head Survey: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) vs. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 6.97% 9.58% 3.87% Cannae -108.39% -23.16% -18.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and Cannae”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $8.85 billion 1.58 $524.90 million $1.08 24.90 Cannae $452.50 million 1.55 -$304.60 million ($7.73) -1.84

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cannae. Cannae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Resources and Cannae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 4 5 2 0 1.82 Cannae 1 1 2 0 2.25

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus price target of $25.89, suggesting a potential downside of 3.74%. Cannae has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.47%. Given Cannae’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Cannae pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Franklin Resources pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cannae pays out -7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Franklin Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cannae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Cannae on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.