Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Cut to Tender at ATB Capital

ATB Capital lowered shares of Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$6.60 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foran Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.73.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Foran Mining Company Profile

FOM stock opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.32.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

