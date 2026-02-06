Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives $66.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on GGAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 8.2%
NASDAQ GGAL opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $67.54.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1455 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.38%.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country’s largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.
The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.
