Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aktis Oncology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of AKTS opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Aktis Oncology has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

In related news, major shareholder Vida Ventures Ii, Llc bought 835,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $15,030,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 5,671,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,092,850. The trade was a 17.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim purchased 835,000 shares of Aktis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,671,825 shares in the company, valued at $102,092,850. The trade was a 17.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 6,117,776 shares of company stock valued at $110,119,968 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ: AKTS) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company’s activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

