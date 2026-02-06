Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Galp Energia SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Galp Energia SGPS stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.06. Galp Energia SGPS has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

