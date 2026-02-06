Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.
Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0%
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,570 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon reported a solid Q4 and continues operational execution (Permian/Guyana strength) that underpins longer?term guidance and buyback plans — a core bullish argument for investors. The Bull Case For Exxon Mobil
- Positive Sentiment: Company has started up a new unit at its Baytown complex — adds near?term downstream capacity/efficiency and is a tangible operational catalyst. Exxon Mobil starts up new Baytown unit
- Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades/raise headlines (TD Cowen, Jefferies, Evercore maintaining buy) have supported upside and lifted XOM to a near 1?year high earlier in the week. Analyst Upgrade / 1-Year High
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $156 but kept an overweight rating — a mild signal that models are being adjusted rather than a change to conviction. Wells Fargo PT Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Exxon’s central role in energy ETFs and the sector’s broader tailwinds (gas drawdowns, rising oil demand forecasts), which provide context but aren’t immediate stock?specific catalysts. S&P 500 ETF Lens on Exxon
- Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane downgraded XOM to “underperform” with a lower target — that more bearish call is likely pressuring sentiment and capping near?term upside. BNP Paribas Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: VP Darrin Talley sold 5,000 shares (disclosed), which some traders interpret as a weak near?term signal even though insiders sell for many reasons. Insider Sale Filing
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.