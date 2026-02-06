Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

NYSE XOM opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $616.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,570 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

