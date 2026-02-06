Jadestone Energy’s (JSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 68 price target on the stock.
Jadestone Energy Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.11. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 17 and a 1 year high of GBX 33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
