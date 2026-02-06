Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 3,050 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,070.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,125 to GBX 3,165 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,992.86.

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 3,842 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,278 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,176. The company has a market capitalization of £37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,330.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,732.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

