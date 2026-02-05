i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.080-1.160 EPS.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 393,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,454. The company has a market capitalization of $644.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 11,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $274,710.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 43,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,839.13. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $209,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 45,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,184.86. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,639 shares of company stock valued at $562,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $209,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

