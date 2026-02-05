Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Here are the key takeaways from Ribbon Communications’ conference call:
- Ribbon reported record product and professional services bookings, including roughly $50 million of non?Verizon voice modernization orders across a dozen customers and an increased backlog that management expects to drive revenues beginning in the second half of 2026.
- Q4 revenue missed expectations at $227 million (down 10% YoY) due largely to deployment delays (customer restructuring) and year?end budget timing issues such as BEAD funding hold?ups, with roughly half the shortfall tied to projects already in backlog that were pushed into later quarters.
- The company recognized a ~$90 million deferred tax benefit in Q4 that boosted non?GAAP EPS by $0.50 and is expected to yield $15–20 million of annual cash tax savings, while Q4 cash from operations was $29 million and closing cash was $98 million.
- 2026 guidance is conservative — revenue $840–875 million (midpoint ~1.5% growth) with a slow Q1 outlook of $160–170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $(3)–$1 million; Ribbon completed a restructuring cutting ~85 positions to save >$10 million annually, signaling near?term margin pressure.
- Management highlighted multiple long?term growth drivers — expansion opportunities with Verizon (and newly acquired Frontier), strong India momentum (>40% growth, >$100M annual sales), the Acumen AIOps platform with customer POCs and an AWS collaboration — which could support durable upside if bookings convert to revenue.
Ribbon Communications Stock Performance
Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.
Here are the key news stories impacting Ribbon Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings substantially beat expectations — Ribbon reported roughly $0.57–$0.59 EPS versus ~ $0.11 consensus, providing an immediate catalyst for the stock. Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong bookings and cash flow noted in the release, with U.S. Tier?1 service provider sales up >25% in 2025 — a sign of traction in core service?provider markets. Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company flagged a new tax benefit expected to improve cash conversion, which could support balance?sheet metrics and reduce cash volatility. Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting expansion into higher?growth AI and defense markets — a strategic pivot that could support longer?term revenue diversification if execution follows. Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 call transcript and supporting slide deck are available for details on product demand, backlog and margin drivers — useful for investors wanting management color. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Press materials and the company slide deck are posted for deeper review of financials and bookings trends. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue weakness: Q4 revenue fell ~9.6% year?over?year and the company still shows a negative net margin, highlighting that earnings beat was driven more by cost/one?time items than top?line strength. Ribbon Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Conservative near?term guidance: Q1 revenue was guided to $160–170M (consensus ~ $196M) and FY revenue to $850–865M (consensus ~ $905M) — a meaningful downward revision that likely capped the share rally. Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Management cited customer project delays and budget timing as reasons for the weaker quarter — a risk that revenue recovery could be timing?dependent. Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon’s technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.
Ribbon’s product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.
