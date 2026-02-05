Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Ribbon Communications’ conference call:

Ribbon reported record product and professional services bookings , including roughly $50 million of non?Verizon voice modernization orders across a dozen customers and an increased backlog that management expects to drive revenues beginning in the second half of 2026.

Q4 revenue missed expectations at $227 million (down 10% YoY) due largely to deployment delays (customer restructuring) and year?end budget timing issues such as BEAD funding hold?ups, with roughly half the shortfall tied to projects already in backlog that were pushed into later quarters.

The company recognized a ~ $90 million deferred tax benefit in Q4 that boosted non?GAAP EPS by $0.50 and is expected to yield $15–20 million of annual cash tax savings, while Q4 cash from operations was $29 million and closing cash was $98 million.

2026 guidance is conservative — revenue $840–875 million (midpoint ~1.5% growth) with a slow Q1 outlook of $160–170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $(3)–$1 million; Ribbon completed a restructuring cutting ~85 positions to save >$10 million annually, signaling near?term margin pressure.

Management highlighted multiple long?term growth drivers — expansion opportunities with Verizon (and newly acquired Frontier), strong India momentum (>40% growth, >$100M annual sales), the Acumen AIOps platform with customer POCs and an AWS collaboration — which could support durable upside if bookings convert to revenue.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon’s technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon’s product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

