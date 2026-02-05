Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 4.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 4.4% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $220.38 and last traded at $222.69. 91,859,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 44,387,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.99.

The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been upgrading Amazon and raising price targets on stronger AWS outlooks, supporting a bullish medium-term thesis for AMZN. Oppenheimer Raises Target

Analysts have been upgrading Amazon and raising price targets on stronger AWS outlooks, supporting a bullish medium-term thesis for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: AWS deals and enterprise momentum remain a key upside driver — recent reports highlight multi?year partnerships and analyst expectations for reacceleration in cloud revenue and margins. AWS Partnership Coverage

AWS deals and enterprise momentum remain a key upside driver — recent reports highlight multi?year partnerships and analyst expectations for reacceleration in cloud revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is expanding AI across devices and content: Alexa+ is being widely rolled out and the company is exploring deeper access to OpenAI models — moves that could lift engagement, Prime value and AWS/AI monetization long term. OpenAI/Alexa Report

Amazon is expanding AI across devices and content: Alexa+ is being widely rolled out and the company is exploring deeper access to OpenAI models — moves that could lift engagement, Prime value and AWS/AI monetization long term. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on Thursday’s Q4 print where AWS growth, AI-related spending and corporate cost cuts will determine whether the company can justify higher multiple expectations. The report is a likely near-term volatility trigger. Earnings Preview

Investors are focused on Thursday’s Q4 print where AWS growth, AI-related spending and corporate cost cuts will determine whether the company can justify higher multiple expectations. The report is a likely near-term volatility trigger. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is testing AI tools for film/TV production and pushing Alexa+ to all U.S. users — strategic investments that could broaden margins over time but add near-term execution risk and CAPEX demands. AI in Content Production

Amazon is testing AI tools for film/TV production and pushing Alexa+ to all U.S. users — strategic investments that could broaden margins over time but add near-term execution risk and CAPEX demands. Negative Sentiment: Germany’s competition authority banned Amazon’s price?control tools and ordered ~€59M returned, and regulators fined the company — a concrete hit to reputation and a modest financial cost that raises regulatory risk in Europe. German Antitrust Ruling

Germany’s competition authority banned Amazon’s price?control tools and ordered ~€59M returned, and regulators fined the company — a concrete hit to reputation and a modest financial cost that raises regulatory risk in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Continued layoffs and the announced Amazon Fresh closures (severance and store shutdowns) spotlight near?term cost cuts but also signal restructuring headwinds that can pressure sentiment. Fresh Store Closures

Continued layoffs and the announced Amazon Fresh closures (severance and store shutdowns) spotlight near?term cost cuts but also signal restructuring headwinds that can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Tech sector volatility driven by concerns about rising AI-related capex (after other mega-cap guidance scares) is pressuring Amazon alongside peers; that macro narrative increases the odds of a down move if Q4 guidance or capex plans disappoint. Tech Sell-Off Context

Tech sector volatility driven by concerns about rising AI-related capex (after other mega-cap guidance scares) is pressuring Amazon alongside peers; that macro narrative increases the odds of a down move if Q4 guidance or capex plans disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Smaller near-term drags — a reported Alexa+ subscription price change and European data center/power-grid delays — add execution noise that can amplify market reactions around earnings. Alexa Price Reaction

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. President Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.