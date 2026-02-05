Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 9,440,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,165. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Envista by 16,711.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Envista by 73.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Envista by 378.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

