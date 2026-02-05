NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.370-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.0 million-$870.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.3 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 831,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,134. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 10.38%.The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,656.66. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Munshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $54,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,254 shares in the company, valued at $170,296.42. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

