Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%.

Here are the key takeaways from Ribbon Communications’ conference call:

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon reported record product and professional services bookings , including roughly $50 million of non?Verizon voice modernization orders across a dozen customers and an increased backlog that management expects to drive revenues beginning in the second half of 2026.

, including roughly $50 million of non?Verizon voice modernization orders across a dozen customers and an increased backlog that management expects to drive revenues beginning in the second half of 2026. Q4 revenue missed expectations at $227 million (down 10% YoY) due largely to deployment delays (customer restructuring) and year?end budget timing issues such as BEAD funding hold?ups, with roughly half the shortfall tied to projects already in backlog that were pushed into later quarters.

The company recognized a ~ $90 million deferred tax benefit in Q4 that boosted non?GAAP EPS by $0.50 and is expected to yield $15–20 million of annual cash tax savings, while Q4 cash from operations was $29 million and closing cash was $98 million.

in Q4 that boosted non?GAAP EPS by $0.50 and is expected to yield $15–20 million of annual cash tax savings, while Q4 cash from operations was $29 million and closing cash was $98 million. 2026 guidance is conservative — revenue $840–875 million (midpoint ~1.5% growth) with a slow Q1 outlook of $160–170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $(3)–$1 million; Ribbon completed a restructuring cutting ~85 positions to save >$10 million annually, signaling near?term margin pressure.

Management highlighted multiple long?term growth drivers — expansion opportunities with Verizon (and newly acquired Frontier), strong India momentum (>40% growth, >$100M annual sales), the Acumen AIOps platform with customer POCs and an AWS collaboration — which could support durable upside if bookings convert to revenue.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 823,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon’s technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon’s product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.