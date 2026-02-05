Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 16.40%. Illumina updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.050-5.200 EPS.

Illumina Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.61. 2,936,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Illumina has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

