Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 5th

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Rapt Therapeutics, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index provider—and typically represent earlier-stage or fast-growing firms. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk than mid- and large-cap stocks, so investors usually treat them as growth-oriented or diversification holdings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

