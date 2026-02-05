Trek Metals (ASX:TKM) Insider Andrew Reece Buys 210,045 Shares

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reece bought 210,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,365.22.

Trek Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 31.84, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Trek Metals alerts:

Trek Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Trek Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, caesium, tantalum, manganese, nickel-copper sulphide, zinc, lead, silver, gold, sediment-hosted base metals, and iron ore deposits. It holds interests in the Tambourah Lithium project that comprises two exploration licenses located to the south-east of Pilgangoora lithium mine site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; Hendeka Manganese project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; Pincunah project, which includes the Valley of the Gossans prospect located to the south of Port Hedland and west of the Sulphur Springs; and Jimblebar nickel-copper project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Trek Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.