EQ Resources (ASX:EQR) Insider Buys 312,500 Shares

EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Layton acquired 312,500 shares of EQ Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$20,312.50.

EQ Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

EQ Resources Company Profile

EQ Resources Limited explores for and produces tungsten and gold mineral resources in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. Its flagship property includes the Mt Carbine project comprising ML 4867 covering an area of approximately 358.5 hectares, as well as ML 4919 covering an area of 7.891 hectares located in Far North Queensland. The company was formerly known as Speciality Metals International Limited and changed its name to EQ Resources Limited in December 2020. EQ Resources Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Mount Carbine, Australia.

