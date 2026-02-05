Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 price target on Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tenable from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 6,828,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 0.63. Tenable has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 316,390 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,101,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 120,145 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 16,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 376,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 374,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and growth — Tenable reported non-GAAP EPS $0.48 vs. $0.42 consensus and revenue $260.5M (?11% YoY), signaling solid demand for its Tenable One/AI exposure management platform. Earnings report

Q4 beat and growth — Tenable reported non-GAAP EPS $0.48 vs. $0.42 consensus and revenue $260.5M (?11% YoY), signaling solid demand for its Tenable One/AI exposure management platform. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive guidance beat expectations — Tenable guided Q1 FY26 EPS to $0.39–$0.42 (street ~$0.26) and FY26 non?GAAP EPS to $1.81–$1.90, a material lift versus consensus that supports upward revision in near-term profitability expectations. Guidance/press release

Aggressive guidance beat expectations — Tenable guided Q1 FY26 EPS to $0.39–$0.42 (street ~$0.26) and FY26 non?GAAP EPS to $1.81–$1.90, a material lift versus consensus that supports upward revision in near-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and capital return — Company increased its repurchase authorization by $150M (total remaining authorization $338M) and repurchased sizable shares in 2025, a shareholder-friendly move that reduces float and can support EPS. Buyback announcement

Buybacks and capital return — Company increased its repurchase authorization by $150M (total remaining authorization $338M) and repurchased sizable shares in 2025, a shareholder-friendly move that reduces float and can support EPS. Positive Sentiment: Industry recognition & operational wins — Tenable highlighted platform adoption (502 new enterprise platform customers), FedRAMP/Federal push and an S&P credit upgrade to BB, supporting enterprise credibility and potential GOV contracting tailwinds. Business highlights

Industry recognition & operational wins — Tenable highlighted platform adoption (502 new enterprise platform customers), FedRAMP/Federal push and an S&P credit upgrade to BB, supporting enterprise credibility and potential GOV contracting tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Needham reaffirmed a buy with a $28 PT and Zacks upgraded TENB to “strong-buy,” both notes likely helping upside interest. Needham note Zacks upgrade

Analyst support — Needham reaffirmed a buy with a $28 PT and Zacks upgraded TENB to “strong-buy,” both notes likely helping upside interest. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush trims target — Wedbush lowered its PT from $42 to $32 while keeping an “outperform” stance; still implies upside vs. current levels but signals more conservative near-term valuation assumptions. Wedbush note

Wedbush trims target — Wedbush lowered its PT from $42 to $32 while keeping an “outperform” stance; still implies upside vs. current levels but signals more conservative near-term valuation assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage mix — some outlets still show an average brokerage stance near “hold,” reflecting mixed views on longer-term growth vs. margins. Brokerage summary

Coverage mix — some outlets still show an average brokerage stance near “hold,” reflecting mixed views on longer-term growth vs. margins. Negative Sentiment: GAAP loss & cash decline — despite non?GAAP profitability, Tenable reported a GAAP net loss for the year and cash & short-term investments fell from ~$577M to ~$402M year?over?year, which could concern some investors about liquidity and GAAP earnings volatility. Financials deep dive

GAAP loss & cash decline — despite non?GAAP profitability, Tenable reported a GAAP net loss for the year and cash & short-term investments fell from ~$577M to ~$402M year?over?year, which could concern some investors about liquidity and GAAP earnings volatility. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & metric shift — reports note recent insider sales activity and management’s move away from giving specific “calculated current billings” guidance (due to billing-duration distortions), which may reduce some transparency for billing momentum. Operational notes

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

