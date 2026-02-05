EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 15 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 target price on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 21.75.

LON ENQ remained flat at GBX 12.70 on Wednesday. 643,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,216. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 9.72 and a 1-year high of GBX 16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. The company has a market cap of £236.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

