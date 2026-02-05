Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates (EPS $0.25; revenue ~$2.98B) and full?year revenue grew 5.4%; management launched a “Recipe for Growth” plan (store openings, tech and back?of?house investments) that could restore transactions over time. PR Newswire – Chipotle Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights management’s confident tone and long?term playbook (international expansion, capex on ops/tech) as a catalyst for a multi?year rebound if execution improves. MarketBeat – Is Chipotle’s 2026 Playbook the Secret Sauce for a Reversal?
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — Citigroup bumped its price target to $49 with a Buy rating, signaling upside potential if comps recover. Benzinga – Citigroup raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation coverage is mixed: several pieces argue CMG is trading at attractive multiple relative to long?term forecasts, but upside depends on margin recovery and comp stabilization. Yahoo Finance – A Look At Chipotle’s Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Bull theses circulated summarizing why the brand and unit economics could justify a higher price if management executes; these are longer?term, execution?dependent cases. InsiderMonkey – Chipotle: A Bull Case Theory
- Negative Sentiment: Management guided to roughly flat comparable sales for 2026 and cited ongoing declines in transactions — the principal reason shares fell as investors worry about sustained traffic weakness. Reuters – Chipotle forecasts weak annual sales, margin pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed price targets and forecasts after the release (Wells Fargo, Piper, KeyCorp, Barclays, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley among others), increasing near?term sell pressure. Benzinga – Analysts slash forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/competitive risks remain: reports cite weaker discretionary spending, rising costs and a more value?driven landscape that could pressure traffic and margins into 2026. Motley Fool – The 2 Biggest Risks for Chipotle Stock in 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
