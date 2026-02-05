Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) were down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 8,374,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 8,345,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 10.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 10.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCMKTS: ETHE) is a publicly quoted investment vehicle that offers investors exposure to the price movement of Ethereum through a traditional security. The trust holds Ethereum (“ETH”) as its sole underlying asset and issues shares that trade over the counter in U.S. dollars. By packaging ether into a familiar trust structure, ETHE is designed to simplify the process of gaining exposure to digital assets without the need for personal wallets, private keys, or direct interactions with cryptocurrency exchanges.

As a decentralized asset held in trust, ETHE provides daily transparent reporting of its assets under management, net asset value per share and the trust’s Ethereum holdings.

