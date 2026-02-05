Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 460,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 193,400 shares.The stock last traded at $27.77 and had previously closed at $28.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley cut Cap Gemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cap Gemini to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cap Gemini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Cap Gemini alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cap Gemini

Cap Gemini Stock Performance

Cap Gemini Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

(Get Free Report)

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS: CGEMY), commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company’s core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cap Gemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cap Gemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.