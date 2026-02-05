Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.77. Oriental Land shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 73,523 shares.

Oriental Land Stock Up 2.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oriental Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based leisure and hospitality company best known as the owner and operator of Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing arrangement with The Walt Disney Company. The company’s core activities center on the planning, development, management and operation of large-scale themed entertainment facilities and associated resort businesses, with an emphasis on delivering guest services, attractions and seasonal programming designed to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Its principal assets include the two theme parks at Tokyo Disney Resort — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — along with multiple on-site hotels, an entertainment and retail complex, and resort transportation infrastructure.

