Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 21,033 shares.The stock last traded at $12.1497 and had previously closed at $12.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste OYJ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

