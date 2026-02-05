Insider Selling: Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 12,960 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Janet Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 861,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.28.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 97.1% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 41,246 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

