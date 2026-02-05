AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.370-14.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.1 billion. AbbVie also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.970-3.010 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $216.85. 5,695,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,619. The stock has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.14. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised full?year outlook — AbbVie topped EPS and revenue estimates and issued 2026 adjusted EPS guidance above consensus, showing revenue growth driven by immunology. PR Newswire: Q4 results

Positive Sentiment: Strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq momentum — Newer immunology brands delivered double?digit growth and helped offset a smaller-than-expected Humira decline, underpinning the upside to profit guidance. Reuters: Immunology growth

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Morgan Stanley raised its price target and keeps an overweight stance, and other firms (Evercore ISI) reiterated buy arguments tied to immunology momentum and neurology upside. Benzinga: MS raise

Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory progress — AbbVie has submitted Rinvoq for vitiligo to FDA/EMA, a potential future revenue driver but not an immediate sales booster. Finanznachrichten: Rinvoq vitiligo filing

Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings/CEO color available — The earnings call transcript and media coverage provide details on segment performance and cost items (IPR&D/milestones) that management excluded from adjusted guidance. Yahoo Finance: Earnings transcript

Negative Sentiment: Q1 guidance disappointed — ABBV gave Q1 EPS guidance below street estimates, prompting near?term profit?taking despite the beat on Q4. Blockonomi: Q1 guide reaction

Negative Sentiment: Concerns on diversification and aesthetics/oncology weakness — Some analysts warn growth is concentrated in immunology, while aesthetics and oncology slipped, raising questions about sustainability and potential need for M&A. Seeking Alpha: Diversification concerns

Negative Sentiment: Investor focus = short?term selloff — Coverage highlighted weakness in filler/aesthetics and execution questions, which contributed to the share pullback after the report. Crain's/Chicago Business: Aesthetics focus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

