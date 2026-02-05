MANEKI Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $271.30 thousand worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00031498 USD and is down -10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $367,508.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

