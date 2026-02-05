Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.270-7.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 481,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

View Our Latest Report on DOX

Trending Headlines about Amdocs

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Amdocs reported Q1 FY2026 EPS of $1.81 and revenue of $1.16B, topping consensus and showing year-over-year revenue growth; that beat had supported an initial positive reaction. Amdocs Stock Rises 4% as Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Quarterly beat — Amdocs reported Q1 FY2026 EPS of $1.81 and revenue of $1.16B, topping consensus and showing year-over-year revenue growth; that beat had supported an initial positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Large commercial wins and product initiatives — Amdocs announced a multi?year extension with T?Mobile, the launch of aOS (an agentic OS for telco AI) and a MarketONE win with VIDAA, all of which support longer?term revenue and AI-driven growth potential. T?Mobile Agreement

Large commercial wins and product initiatives — Amdocs announced a multi?year extension with T?Mobile, the launch of aOS (an agentic OS for telco AI) and a MarketONE win with VIDAA, all of which support longer?term revenue and AI-driven growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Management raised the quarterly dividend ~8% (new quarterly dividend $0.569; ~3.1% yield), a shareholder-friendly move supporting income investors.

Dividend increase — Management raised the quarterly dividend ~8% (new quarterly dividend $0.569; ~3.1% yield), a shareholder-friendly move supporting income investors. Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced — Long?time CEO Shuky Sheffer will retire March 31 and Shimie Hortig will succeed him. Smooth internal successions can be neutral-to-positive long term, but they often create short?term uncertainty. Amdocs appoints Shimie Hortig as CEO

CEO succession announced — Long?time CEO Shuky Sheffer will retire March 31 and Shimie Hortig will succeed him. Smooth internal successions can be neutral-to-positive long term, but they often create short?term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revision — Stifel lowered its price target (from $97 to $88) but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued conviction but reduced near?term upside expectations. Price target lowered

Analyst revision — Stifel lowered its price target (from $97 to $88) but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued conviction but reduced near?term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / perceived guidance weakness — Some outlets reported the stock plunged after investors parsed management’s forward commentary and treated guidance as disappointing, contributing to a move to a 12?month low. This volatility suggests investors were more focused on forward signals than the quarter’s beat. Amdocs Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Market reaction / perceived guidance weakness — Some outlets reported the stock plunged after investors parsed management’s forward commentary and treated guidance as disappointing, contributing to a move to a 12?month low. This volatility suggests investors were more focused on forward signals than the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting headlines — Coverage noted a sizable one?day drop tied to reports of lowered 2026 guidance and the CEO transition; mixed interpretations of the outlook amplified selling pressure despite beats on reported numbers. Down after lowering guidance & CEO transition

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,583,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,867,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 25.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,309,000 after acquiring an additional 281,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,804,000 after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amdocs by 10.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.