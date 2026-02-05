JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,125 to GBX 3,165 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,992.86.
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
