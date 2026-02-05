JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,125 to GBX 3,165 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,992.86.

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,842. The company had a trading volume of 34,370,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,058,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,307 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,724.72. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,278 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The stock has a market cap of £37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

