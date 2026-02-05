C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 160 to GBX 130 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

Shares of C&C Group stock traded up GBX 2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 112.72. 290,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 184.59.

C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.

C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig. C&C exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.

C&C Group has owned brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in CoTipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.

C&C is the No.1 drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors.

