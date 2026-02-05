Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 165 to GBX 180 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 245 to GBX 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 163 to GBX 170 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 180 to GBX 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.50.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BME

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BME stock traded up GBX 5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 180.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,402,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,912,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 154 and a 52 week high of GBX 350.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Tjeerd Jegen purchased 31,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £49,367.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 123,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,500. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.