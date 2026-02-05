Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 to GBX 3,000 in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,985 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,932.50.

LON CPG traded up GBX 52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,216. The company had a trading volume of 86,841,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,623,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,316.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,466.52. The company has a market cap of £37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,159 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other Compass Group news, insider Leanne Wood bought 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,392 per share, for a total transaction of £10,620.48. Also, insider Petros Parras bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,384 per share, with a total value of £352,832. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company’s primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market.

Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

