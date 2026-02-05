Centrifuge Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $613.36 thousand worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 680,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 680,000,000 with 575,782,383 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.0835146 USD and is down -7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $541,515.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

