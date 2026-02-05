Ark Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $36.53 million and $2.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

