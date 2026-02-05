Analyzing Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Heidmar Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 53.62% 23.98% 14.94% Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Heidmar Maritime”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $711.05 million 1.80 $353.63 million $11.14 3.21 Heidmar Maritime $28.95 million 1.93 $1.91 million $0.01 95.83

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidmar Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Ship Lease and Heidmar Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50 Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. Heidmar Maritime has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 421.76%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Heidmar Maritime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Heidmar Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.