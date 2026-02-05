Symbol (XYM) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and $150.57 thousand worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,509,085,558 coins and its circulating supply is 6,348,641,430 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

