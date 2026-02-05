Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Posts Earnings Results

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saab had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Saab Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Saab stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 85,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of -0.19. Saab has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

