Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Posts Earnings Results

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saab had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%.
Saab Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of Saab stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 85,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of -0.19. Saab has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $40.77.
More Saab News
Here are the key news stories impacting Saab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results & profitability metrics came in solid and helped drive management to increase guidance; operating profit beat expectations — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and valuation. Saab quarterly results Saab raises medium-term sales growth target to 22%
- Positive Sentiment: Program & delivery catalysts: Saab is moving toward a 2027 demonstrator flight for its future fighter, has Gripen delivery milestones approaching, and is exploring a Gripen production hub in Canada — all items that support future backlog and export prospects. Saab Eyes 2027 Flight Of Future Fighter Demonstrator Gripen Delivery Milestones Loom For Saab Saab floats Gripen production hub in Canada
- Neutral Sentiment: Macroeconomic/sector tailwind: several articles note booming defense spending, which supports Saab’s elevated growth guidance — positive for fundamentals but already partly priced in. Saab raises sales growth target as defence spending booms
- Neutral Sentiment: Name?confusion headline risk: multiple news stories about the arrest of Venezuelan figure Alex Saab (unrelated to Saab AB) may generate distracting headlines/search traffic and short?term ADR volatility despite no operational link. Maduro ally Saab arrested in Venezuela, says US official
- Negative Sentiment: ADR technical/liquidity pressure and valuation: the ADR trades on low volume relative to underlying market cap and a high P/E (~58), so short?term profit?taking or thin?market moves can push the price down even after good results. (This may explain intraday weakness.)
About Saab
Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.
In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saab
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.